KISS ALIVE: THE TRIBUTE to Play Patchogue Theatre in Long Island Concert

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced KISS ALIVE The Tribute will appear on Friday, March 19, 2027 at 8PM.

Tickets are $57.00 - $77.00 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11886157

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 6 at 10AM.

Nearly 17 years ago, what began as four passionate fans covering KISS classics for Florida audiences has evolved into one of the nation's premier KISS tribute acts—KISS ALIVE The Tribute.

Comprised of four seasoned musicians, the band has earned national recognition as a top finalist in a global KISS tribute contest, received an invitation to audition for NBC's America's Got Talent, and even appeared in the July 2014 issue of Golf Digest. Their high-energy performances have thrilled thousands of KISS fans across the United States.

KISS ALIVE The Tribute was named the winner of the 2020 South Florida Fair Tribute Band Contest and was selected as a featured act on the upcoming national television series Clash of the Tributes—a competitive, 'American Idol'-style show currently in pre-production and slated for at least three seasons.

The Lineup

- James Seda as The Demon

- Erik Winger as The Catman

- James Cullen as The SpaceAce

- John Carlazzo as The Starchild

Each member brings decades of stage experience, delivering a show that's as visually explosive as it is musically precise. From authentic costumes and signature fire-breathing to blood-spitting theatrics and over-the-top production—including more than $5,000 in recent upgrades—KISS ALIVE The Tribute offers an unforgettable experience for fans of every generation.

Event Details

KISS ALIVE: The Tribute

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY

Friday, March 19, 2027, 8:00pm

Box Office Hours: Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org. For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.

About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.

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