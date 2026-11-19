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AMC+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season finale of the revenge thriller series KILL JACKIE, which airs Friday, November 20 on AMC+. The adrenaline-fueled, eight-episode series stars Oscar, BAFTA and Tony Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Wednesday) and is based on the acclaimed novel The Price You Pay by Sunday Times best-selling author Nick Harkaway, writing as Aidan Truhen (Karla's Choice, Tigerman).

Episode 8 – Season Finale

Premieres Friday, November 20 on AMC+.

Jackie mounts a final showdown against The Demons and prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Directed By: Dawn Shadforth, Sophie Muller

Written By: Tom Butterworth

About KILL JACKIE

Jackie Price (Catherine Zeta-Jones) has been living a luxurious existence for the last twenty years – travelling the world, selling fine art and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler. But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers that The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail…and her buried secrets lead her closer to home, with surprising consequences.

Appearing alongside Zeta-Jones is Daniel Ings (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Gentlemen), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Prime Target, Borgen), Óscar Jaenada (Rambo V, Cantinflas), Hattie Hook (Of An Age, Ten Pound Poms), Darci Shaw (A Thousand Blows, This City is Ours), Raff Law (Masters of The Air, Triton), Enzo Cilenti (Black Mirror, The Crown), Christine Adams (Hijack, Malice), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Britannia, Napoleon), Karlis Arnolds Avots (Soviet Jeans, Lovable), Set Sjöstrand (The Wheel of Time, Valhalla), Tadashi Ito (Society of the Snow, The Platform 2), Sebastian Armesto (Gangs of London, A Small Light), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh, The Great), Gavin Spokes (House of The Dragon, Slow Horses), Jonathan Cake (And Just Like That, Camping), Bamshad Abedi-Amin (A Town Called Malice, The Last Kingdom), Bill Paterson (Fleabag, Criminal Justice) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy).

From the creatives behind Killing Eve and Gangs of London, KILL JACKIE is an eight-part series co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures and co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth (Gangs of London), Peter Lawson (John Wick) and Damon Thomas (Killing Eve). The Executive Producers are Lawson and Jose Agustin Valdes for Steel Springs Pictures, Butterworth, Damon Thomas, Zeta-Jones with Rebecca Dundon, Dante Di Loreto and Jeffrey Levine. The lead Director is Damon Thomas with writer and showrunner Tom Butterworth. Conor Keane co-wrote the TV adaptation and is associate producer. Nick Harkaway serves as executive consultant on the series.

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage includes the Episode Seven sneak peek and Catherine Zeta-Jones's discussion of her role on TODAY.





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