Juston McKinney to Premiere Sixth Comedy Special IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS

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Filmed in front of a sold out crowd at The Palace Theatre in Manchester, Juston McKinney's 6th one-hour comedy special, IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS, is set for a November 23 release with a 7:30pm ET streaming premiere event. His new hour of material turns the everyday frustrations of middle age into a self-deprecating romp, reflecting on marriage, parenting and suburban life. Finding hilarity in the difficult and mundane moments alike, he riffs on rising costs, his 30-year marriage, his teenage boys who ignore his texts while tracking his every move, and the seemingly impossible task of taking a nap without being judged. At its heart, his 6th hour of comedy is about a husband and father who loves his family, even if he would also really appreciate a little privacy, some cooperation and half an hour of sleep.

Midlife, marriage, parenthood, and the chaos of the modern world: Juston McKinney makes sense of it all the only way he can: by making it funny. His material expertly and compassionately pulls from real life, real people, and real situations. Add a wife from Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and he's got no shortage of rich and relatable material.

A lifelong New Englander, Juston McKinney grew up living on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. After spending seven years as a Deputy Sheriff in rural Maine, he took the leap and made the move to NYC in the late 90s to pursue a career in comedy. He quickly became a regular on the NYC club scene where the New York Times called him, 'destined for stardom.'

Comedy peers in The Boston Globe praised Juston as 'a star who still walks among us… a nationally known, top-flight comedian.' Regularly touring theaters and clubs all over the country, he has become a local legend in his home base coming up on his 11th 'Comedy Year In Review,' live show which has become the annual must-see holiday season Portsmouth event. Every year since 2015, McKinney has written a fresh hour and a half of material to summarize the events of the year, and now the yearly show is selling nearly 10,000 tickets in 4 historic theaters across New Hampshire.

IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS follows his 5th one-hour comedy special ON THE BRIGHT SIDE, which has amassed over 1.4 Million views to date. His viral Tedx Talk, 'a comedian's guide to surviving a dysfunctional childhood,' is a brave telling of the details of his difficult upbringing and how he overcame to follow his dreams, breaking the cycle. He has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents and his own one-hour special. He has appeared several times on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O'Brien as well as a Showtime Special with Rob Gronkowski. Twice he has performed at the TD Garden with Denis Leary's 'Comics Come Home.'

He lives in New Hampshire with his wife and kids. When not dadding, he is touring theaters and clubs all over the country.

Directed by Jason Katz, produced by Jason Katz & Ryan Devir (2 Buffoons), James Roach, and Juston McKinney, with Adam Gold and Brian Stern of AGI Entertainment Media and Management exec producing.

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