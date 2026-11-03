Justine Lupe Shares Dad's Wedding Speech Story on Kimmel

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Justine Lupe told Jimmy Kimmel about her father's improvised speech at her brother's wedding during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation also included a story about her mother giving the sex talk to Lupe's Girl Scout troop.

Lupe discussed her role in the Netflix series NOBODY WANTS THIS, where she plays Kristen Bell's sister. The segment gave her a chance to talk about working on the show alongside other cast members and how the series has been received.

The appearance also touched on comments Lupe made on Dax Shepard's podcast, where she admitted that her husband has cooked for her only three times. She returned to the subject with Kimmel, adding more detail about the household division of labor.

NOBODY WANTS THIS has come up repeatedly on the late-night program in recent weeks. In a separate appearance, Adam Brody discussed the worldwide popularity of the Netflix series with Kimmel, along with a trip to Italy and his early start in acting at age twelve.

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