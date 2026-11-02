Justin Timberlake to Release Four-Part Docuseries With Janet Jackson on Apple

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Justin Timberlake is set to release a four-part docuseries on Apple TV in December, described as a 'tell-all,' three sources confirm to Variety.

One source says the series will feature Janet Jackson discussing the infamous 'wardrobe malfunction' that took place during the pair's performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. Another source says that Timberlake discusses some of former girlfriend Britney Spears' recent comments as well.

Further details on the series, which is directed by Fisher Stevens, were not available at the time of this article's publication; reps for Timberlake, Jackson and Apple had no comment or did not respond to Variety's multiple requests for comment.

Timberlake has a relationship with the streamer dating back to 2021, when he starred in the Apple Original film 'Palmer.'

The news comes during a comparatively low-profile period for Timberlake, who made a guest appearance during Jay-Z's concert in Paris last month but otherwise has been off the radar since his 'Forget Tomorrow' global tour in support of his most recent album, 'Everything I Thought It Was,' which was released in March of 2024.

The singer announced in July 2025 that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which affected some of his performances on the tour. Fans noticed that Timberlake appeared sluggish and low-energy during performances on the international leg of the trek, which he suggested was due to the nerve damage and fatigue he experienced from Lyme disease.

'I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease–which I don't say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes,' he wrote. 'If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has- then you're aware: Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.'

The tour, which wrapped in July of 2025, was further complicated by Timberlake's DWI conviction, stemming from his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, the previous year. He was pulled over by police in June 2024 after running a stop sign and veering out of his lane. The incident took place shortly before the tour's launch, and Page Six reported that Timberlake said to officers, in a much-memed comment, 'This is going to ruin the tour' — however, police bodycam footage released later showed that he did not say those words, rather something like 'I'm on tour.'

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