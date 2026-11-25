NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon will team up for a special Thanksgiving episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' performing a medley of party songs. An early preview clip of the performance has been released.

The episode airs Thursday, Nov. 26 at 11:35 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Grammy Award-winning artist's album, 'FutureSex/LoveSounds,' the episode brings Timberlake and Fallon together for a night of unforgettable music and comedy. Timberlake will also perform from the iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, marking the first time 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' will broadcast from the venue.

More From The Tonight Show

On Tuesday's episode, Fallon announced his new book 'The Path of a Pencil.'

An all-new episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' will also air Wednesday, Nov. 25, with guests Nate Bargatze, John Stamos and comedian Aaron Weber.

With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.

For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to 'The Tonight Show's' YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and the making of the show. See special behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC











Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone