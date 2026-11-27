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Justin Timberlake marked the 20th anniversary of FUTURESEX/LOVESOUNDS during a Thanksgiving-week visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing two medleys from the album and appearing in a series of holiday-themed sketches with the host. In a sit-down segment, Fallon read through the record's chart and awards history, noting that it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, produced three consecutive number-one singles in "My Love," "What Goes Around.../...Comes Around" and "SexyBack," and went platinum seven times.

Fallon also cited four Grammy-winning songs from the album, including "LoveStoned/I Think She Knows" for Best Dance Recording, and said Rolling Stone named it one of the greatest albums of the 21st century. Timberlake told Fallon he worked with Timbaland and Danja on the project and wanted it to differ from his first album. In the same conversation, he discussed writing songs from the record and filming his new Apple TV documentary, Timberlake.

The first musical clip features a medley of "LoveStoned," "Until the End of Time" and "What Goes Around.../...Comes Around," during which Timberlake invited the New York crowd to sing the chorus. The second performance, staged in the Rainbow Room at the top of 30 Rock, combined "FutureSex/LoveSound," "SexyBack," "Summer Love" and "My Love." Fallon introduced it by noting the album's release 20 years ago and its seven-times-platinum status.

The comedy segments carried the Thanksgiving theme. In the Sexy Butterball Hotline sketch, Fallon and Timberlake play turkeys in a commercial for an adult phone line, with characters including Rocky Drumstick and Pecker Spatchcock. Another sketch, Camp Winnipesaukee, puts both men at summer camp after lights-out, where they sing The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" until a counselor named Mr. Fletcher interrupts and mentions that the next day is Thanksgiving Leftovers Day. In The History of Party Songs, the two run through a string of party tracks, and Timberlake says in the sketch, "Nobody wants to see that," before Fallon pushes the bit forward.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC and streams on Peacock. Recent musical guests on the program include Erykah Badu, who performed "Breezy" from her new project Before the World Blows.

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