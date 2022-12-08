Justin Berti to Star With Vannessa Vasquez in DIVORCE BAIT
'Divorce Bait' is being released in theaters and digital platforms on December 9, 2022, and distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Actor Justin Berti (Submission, Divorce Bait) has a lead role as Marco Laguna in the rom-com film 'Divorce Bait,' co-starring Vannessa Vasquez (East Los High, Hulu) as Alexis Laguna, with Erik Fellows (Break Even, Starf*cker) as Samuel Grey. 'Divorce Bait' is being released in theaters and digital platforms on December 9, 2022, and distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
"Alexis Laguna is a happily re-married, suburban housewife. One day she announces that she is getting divorced just to see which of her friends will try to steal her husband. Meanwhile, an old flame comes back into her life."
'Divorce Bait' was directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri and co-written by Ruben Islas and Cristina Nava.
In addition to 'Divorce Bait,' Berti is in the thriller feature film "Secrets in the Building" which is also being released on December 9, 2022, on the Lifetime Movie Network.
Official trailer:
Official website: https://bit.ly/WatchDivorceBait
