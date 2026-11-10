Julia Louis-Dreyfus Discusses Starring in OTHER DESERT CITIES

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus talked about starring in the Broadway play OTHER DESERT CITIES during a recent conversation with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The clip focuses on her stage work in the production, which plays at the Booth Theatre, and includes a moment in which she interrupted her own performance.

Louis-Dreyfus also spoke about living in New York City, a topic that came up as she discussed her time working in the city on the Broadway production. The conversation turned as well to her early career, when she performed sketch comedy with her theater group.

OTHER DESERT CITIES has also been the subject of other late-night appearances tied to the production. Joe Keery recently told Jimmy Fallon about a bathroom incident that occurred during a performance of Other Desert Cities, and he also discussed practicing his lines while on tour with the play.

In her interview with Meyers, Louis-Dreyfus connected her current Broadway experience to her beginnings in sketch comedy, tracing a line from her early theater group performances to her appearance in OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway.

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