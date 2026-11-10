My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Discusses Starring in OTHER DESERT CITIES
The actor also reflected on New York City life and her early sketch comedy work with a theater group.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus talked about starring in the Broadway play OTHER DESERT CITIES during a recent conversation with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The clip focuses on her stage work in the production, which plays at the Booth Theatre, and includes a moment in which she interrupted her own performance.
Louis-Dreyfus also spoke about living in New York City, a topic that came up as she discussed her time working in the city on the Broadway production. The conversation turned as well to her early career, when she performed sketch comedy with her theater group.
OTHER DESERT CITIES has also been the subject of other late-night appearances tied to the production. Joe Keery recently told Jimmy Fallon about a bathroom incident that occurred during a performance of Other Desert Cities, and he also discussed practicing his lines while on tour with the play.
In her interview with Meyers, Louis-Dreyfus connected her current Broadway experience to her beginnings in sketch comedy, tracing a line from her early theater group performances to her appearance in OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway.
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