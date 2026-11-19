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Swedish American artist Julia Logan has premiered her new single 'Tidal Wave' via Atwood. Her 2027 full-length LP features Kyle Crane (Kurt Vile, First Aid Kit), Eli Thomson (Father John Misty), Dan Kalisher (Noah Cyrus) and Chris Stills (Stephen Stills).

Julia Logan is very pleased to announce that her new single 'Tidal Wave' is currently available everywhere. A testament to the indescribable magic that can happen when top-flight musicians come together in a moment in time, this is music fully alive, imbued with palpable humanness.

Listen to 'Tidal Wave'

Read the feature in Atwood

Recorded entirely live to tape in Los Angeles with musicians including Kyle Crane (Kurt Vile, First Aid Kit), Eli Thomson (Father John Misty), Dan Kalisher (Noah Cyrus) and Chris Stills (Stephen Stills) Logan set out to make a record that feels timeless and human; where the songwriting and performances are what matter most. She tells that 'I wanted to make something that felt warm and intimate, with a bit of that '70s Laurel Canyon sound I love, while still reflecting my own background and experiences. More than anything, I wanted to capture something honest and real and make a record that feels alive.' Listen, and you'll quickly find yourself enchanted by Logan's beguiling voice, the band's in-the-pocket groove, and the record's meticulous, golden sonics. It is a record at once timeless and immediate, and very much alive.

About Julia Logan

Logan's debut album, Everly Foreverly, features a duet with Nina Persson (The Cardigans). Drummer Kyle Crane (Kurt Vile, Madison Cunningham) and guitarist Peter Morén (Peter Bjorn and John) support on many of the songs. Her follow-up album Faraway Nearby, produced and co-written by Daniel Bengtson (First Aid Kit), explores themes of personal fears and changes, isolation, loss, getting older, hope, and finding your place in the world.

After releasing Faraway Nearby, Logan decided to spend half the year in her mother's Southern California hometown, and half in Sweden. 'I'd spent most of my life in Sweden, but I've always been really inspired by artists from the West Coast,' explains Logan. 'It felt natural to spend more time here and start a new chapter. I think being here, closer to my California roots, naturally drew me toward the folk and Americana music I've always loved.'

Written between Christmas 2024 and spring 2025, Logan turned to Infinite Spin Studio in Los Angeles and producer Johannes Matteoni to track. 'Kyle Crane played drums on my first album, and he connected me with Johannes. I reached out to Elijah Thomson, who I'd met before, and asked if he wanted to play bass. Johannes brought in Chris Stills, and Kyle recommended Dan Kalisher' tells Logan. 'The musicians only had my demos a couple of days before we recorded, and they were just me singing and playing guitar. It all came together so naturally, and I remember just trying to take it all in and enjoy every second.'

Thematically, the songs are personal and reflective, and touch on relationships, change, nostalgia, and different stages of life. 'I found myself thinking a lot about growing up in the Stockholm archipelago, in a small community where everyone knew each other' Logan explains. 'I have such fond memories of summers there, being close to the water and nature, and that feeling of freedom you have when you're young. I think those memories have found their way into the songs, alongside the feeling of being in a different stage of life now and figuring out what's next.'

Fans can connect with Julia Logan at julialogan.com.

Photo Credit: Olaf Grind









Photo Credit: Olaf Grind

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