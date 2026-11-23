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Julia Garner told Drew Barrymore she had to learn pages of finance-heavy monologue for THE ALTRUISTS, a story she described as being about two people rather than the crypto world around them. Garner appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in two segments, one in the studio and one in the kitchen, with a text from Adam Sandler and a video message from Dorinda Medley among the surprises.

In the first clip, Garner asked Barrymore where the nickname "Julia Goolia" came from, and Barrymore texted Sandler to find out. His reply credited himself and Tim Hurley, and Garner and Barrymore then recorded a voice memo for him. Asked what she would want to act in next, Garner said she loves working with Sandler and called him her "cinematic soulmate," and the two discussed THE WEDDING SINGER in the exchange. Sandler also texted back near the end of the second segment, saying, "We love you, Drew."

On THE ALTRUISTS, Garner said the series is "a love story" rather than a story about the crypto aspect, adding that she is drawn to projects that seem to be about one thing and turn out to be about something else. She said she sometimes had about 40 pages a week of monologues to get exactly right, and that she is not someone who can improvise math lingo because she was a poor student. Barrymore noted that Anthony Boyle, who is also in the series, is due to appear on the show. THE ALTRUISTS is streaming on Netflix.

The second clip moved to the kitchen, where Garner demonstrated her cranberry sauce with water, cranberries, sugar, a little salt, orange zest and two sticks of cinnamon. She said she prefers Stove Top stuffing for Thanksgiving. Barrymore opened the segment by referencing Jennifer Lopez's ranking of Thanksgiving dishes, which placed mashed potatoes at number 10. Garner also said she is obsessed with reality shows.

That led to a video message from Dorinda Medley, who asked Garner for her favorite Real Housewives line. Garner answered with Medley's "I made it nice," then added another of Medley's lines, "Eagles don't fly with pigeons." Medley had also visited the show's kitchen recently, as covered in Dorinda Medley Recalls Working With Glenn Close in ALL'S FAIR and Shares Holiday Hosting Tips.

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