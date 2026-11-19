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Julia Garner said her first crush was Andrea Bocelli during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she also talked about her family's habit of prank calling people and her new series THE ALTRUISTS. Garner told host Jimmy Fallon that as a toddler she was "obsessed with opera" and wanted to be an opera singer, and that she was a fan of Renée Fleming at about age four.

In the first clip, Garner said she was convinced she was going to marry Bocelli, adding that Fallon could "ask my father." She then described how her family would prank call people, including telemarketers and classmates from her school. Garner said everyone in the family had a part, with her mother playing an Eastern European woman, her father doing various voices and Garner making bird noises. She also recalled a school prank in which she told friends that dialing a number that spelled out a word would win them something, when the word actually spelled her phone number. Fallon then turned the conversation to THE ALTRUISTS, which is based on the real events surrounding the crypto trading platform FTX.

In the second clip, Garner joined Kieran Culkin and Tariq Trotter of The Roots for a game of Catchphrase. Fallon and Culkin played against Garner and Tariq, with Fallon introducing Culkin as an Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning actor who stars in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, which opens in theaters that Friday. Garner was introduced as an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress whose series THE ALTRUISTS premieres the next day on Netflix.

The game ran for three rounds, with the player holding the buzzer when it went off costing their team the round. Garner drew the first clue and acted it out for Tariq, who guessed turkey after she clucked like a chicken. In the second round, Garner and her team got answers including Zillow, December and unicycle, and Fallon won the first round after Culkin was caught holding the buzzer.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock. The same week's episodes also brought THE HUNGER GAMES cast to the show, including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson in a themed cold open.

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