NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Juilliard will present the New York premiere screening of the hybrid live action/animated documentary short Cosmic Symphony, directed by Oscar-nominated composer and Juilliard alum Laura Karpman (BM '82, MM '83, DMA '85, composition). The screening is free and will be followed by a conversation with Karpman; Arnhold Creative Associate and Juilliard alum Nicholas Britell; and Music Division Dean and Director and Juilliard alum David Serkin Ludwig.

Four iconic instruments, including The Wizard of Oz piano, all lost in the 2025 Los Angeles fires, are celebrated, culminating in an animated send-off toward an imagined future, a 'cosmic symphony.' Featuring John Clayton, Susie Chung, Starr Parodi, and Diane Warren, Cosmic Symphony explores a truth that every musician knows: that musical instruments have souls.

Following the free screening, Karpman will be joined by Arnhold Creative Associate and Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell (Pre-College '99, piano) and David Serkin Ludwig (Graduate Diploma '02, composition), dean and director of Juilliard's Music Division and chair of composition, for a conversation about the film, Karpman's career, and her work across film, television, concert halls, and interactive media.

Tickets are available at Juilliard.edu.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the film has been acquired by Billboard and will launch on the magazine's digital channels and Billboard TV on Tuesday, October 27, following its Los Angeles premiere at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, October 26. Read more in Photos: COSMIC SYMPHONY to Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center.

Event Details

Cosmic Symphony Screening and Conversation

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 1pm

Morse Hall

The Film Scoring Lecture series is made possible by the generous support of Joyce and Barry Cohen.

Juilliard's Creative Enterprise programming, including the Creative Associates program, is generously supported by Jody and John Arnhold and the Arnhold Foundation.

Cosmic Symphony artwork by Sam Ho.



David Serkin Ludwig

Laura Karpman photo by Dan Doperalski

Nicholas Britell photo by Emma McIntyre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone