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Apple TV has revealed that its limited series 'Wild Things' will make its global debut on Friday, April 16, 2027, and unveiled a first-look at the seven-episode original series led by BAFTA Award winner and Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Jude Law and Tony Award winner and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Andrew Garfield, who executive produce and star as renowned showmen Siegfried & Roy. The series is created, written, directed, showrun and executive produced by eight-time Emmy Award nominee John Hoffman. Three-time Emmy Award nominee and DGA Award nominee Matt Shakman directs and executive produces, and Brian Grazer executive produces for Imagine Entertainment.

The series, from Emmy Award-nominated creator John Hoffman, is inspired by legendary Las Vegas showmen Siegfried & Roy and is executive produced by Hoffman and Emmy and DGA Award nominee Matt Shakman, Law and Garfield. 'Wild Things' lights up Sphere during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

'Wild Things' tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showmen-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show. Law stars as Siegfried and Garfield stars as Roy, and Shakman directs the pilot. The ensemble cast also includes Jessica Madsen, Brett Gelman, Justin Theroux, Cameron Britton, Darius Fraser, Bill Heck, Justin Bartha, Jason Butler Harner and Wanda Opalinska.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the limited series is based on the Apple Original Podcast, 'Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,' and produced by Imagine Entertainment. In addition to starring, Law and Garfield serve as executive producers. Showrunner Hoffman executive produces and directs. Shakman directs and serves as executive producer under his Foolscap banner. Brian Grazer executive produces for Imagine Entertainment. Tony Leondis serves as executive producer for Another Hoffman Story and Kathy Ciric also serves as an executive producer. Will Malnati, who conceived 'Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,' executive produces the project alongside Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Leckart, who wrote, narrated and executive produced the podcast for At Will Media. Joe Wright directs and serves as a producer. Lulu Dillon serves as a producer for Foolscap.

Apple Original Podcast 'Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy' premiered in 2022, and was the first in-depth podcast series about the most famous and controversial magicians in history, who were widely misunderstood, frequently satirized and feverishly criticized. The podcast goes behind the velvet curtain to examine the pop culture icons, lionized by a global fan base for more than 40 years, to deconstruct the illusions they created, the empire they constructed and what really happened on the night that a tiger attack ended their reign. All eight parts are now streaming on Apple Podcasts.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 925 wins and 3,906 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 170 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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