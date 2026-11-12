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Joseph Zada Details Auditioning to Play Woody Harrelson's Hunger Games Role

The actor also discussed his father's careers as a doctor and an actor, and a trip to Mexico.

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Landing a role that Woody Harrelson originated on screen was the focus of Joseph Zada's conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, where the actor discussed auditioning for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, the new film in the franchise.

Zada plays the character that Harrelson portrayed in the original Hunger Games movie, and he walked through the audition process for the part. The conversation also touched on how he approached the role in relation to the earlier performance.

Zada also spoke about growing up in Australia. He shared that his father is both a doctor and an actor, a background that came up as part of the discussion of how he arrived at acting. He recounted meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger and described a trip to Mexico, rounding out a segment that moved between his early life and his new film work.

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is the latest installment in the Hunger Games film series, and Zada's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live centered on his place in it as the actor stepping into a role previously played by Harrelson.

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