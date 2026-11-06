Jordan Klepper Hosts THE DAILY SHOW Episode With New York Times Reporter Teddy Schleifer

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Jordan Klepper hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Teddy Schleifer joining to discuss the ultra-wealthy and political giving.

New York Times reporter Teddy Schleifer joins Jordan Klepper to discuss what it's like covering the billionaire beat and if money is losing its power in American politics. Schleifer shares how the ultra-wealthy think about political giving and why he's surprised they don't spend even more. He also explains how the world of dark money plays an outsized role and why both parties' establishments quietly benefit from the status quo, even if most voters can't stand it. Plus, he shares why he thinks real change takes years, pointing to Texas where people waited over a decade to see it turn blue.

Episode Highlights

Also featured in the episode: Republicans mourn the midterm results with some light criticism of Trump, JD Vance blames the Iran War for the blue wave, New York elects potty-mouthed Republican Anthony Constantino, who wants Trump to free Diddy, and Jordan Klepper wonders if the president's beam will be strong enough to support MAGA's cracks.

Grace Kuhlenschmidt gets into the biggest headlines in tech: Americans get unhelpful voting tips from ChatGPT, Elon Musk's new 'flying' car takes a safety-last approach, and a Kung Fu robot bodyguard can kickflip burglars in the taint.

How to Watch

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Klepper also recently hosted an episode featuring Tracy Letts and an episode featuring David Byrne.

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