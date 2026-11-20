NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On the latest episode of 'In Your Dreams,' host Owen Thiele is joined by 'Club Kid' writer, director, and star Jordan Firstman. During the conversation, Firstman:

Recalls Willem Dafoe calling 'Club Kid' a 'horrible title' at Telluride and shares how he fired back by referencing one of Dafoe's flop films.

Shares how he recruited approximately 75 extras for a 'Club Kid' party scene through Grindr, including his cheeky response to men who asked if they could hook up with him.

Admits that acting is no longer as exciting to him as directing and reveals plans for his next two films, including one he intends to star in and another he plans to direct without acting in.

'In Your Dreams' is available for streaming on all podcast platforms. Listeners can get new episodes of 'In Your Dreams' ad-free by signing up for SiriusXM Podcasts+ right from their favorite podcast app.

Firstman's directorial debut was previously covered by BroadwayWorld following its Cannes premiere. Read more in CLUB KID Trailer to Debut Following Cannes Premiere.

If used please credit: In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

Jordan Firstman Says Willem Dafoe Called Club Kid a 'Horrible Title'

Jordan Firstman: Do you know Willem Dafoe?

Owen Thiele: Yeah.

Jordan: At a party at Telluride. You know Willem Dafoe at a party.

Owen: Yeah.

Jordan: He said Club Kid was a bad title.

Owen: Oh! Wait, he told you that? Before it came out?

Jordan: Yeah, at Telluride. He was like, 'What movie are you here with?' I was like, 'Oh, I directed Club Kid.' He goes, 'Horrible title, but good luck.'

I think he was kidding, but I was like, 'Willem, you're my hero. Don't do that.'

I gave it back to him, though.

Owen: What did you say?

Jordan: I referenced some flop movie he did. I was like, 'That was a good one. That was a great title.'

Owen: Yeah, and it did really well, too.

Jordan: He's nice, though. And legendary.

Owen: I mean, he's an unbelievable actor.

Jordan: He's the best. I think he's very sexy and stylish.

Jordan Firstman Reveals He Recruited 75 Club Kid Extras on Grindr

Owen Thiele: Is it true that you went on Grindr and got all your extras?

Jordan Firstman: Yeah, the last day of shooting.

Owen: Is that actually true?

Jordan: It's 100% true.

Owen: I saw that in the press. I was like, 'That cannot be true.'

Jordan: It's become such a huge thing. I get asked about it in every interview now. Is that crazy?

Owen: As one of your best friends, I'm like, 'That's crazy.'

Jordan: We needed gay guys!

Owen: Tell me how it worked.

Jordan: Me and all of my gay producers and crew members got on Grindr. I got on the God mic and said, 'Everyone gay, get out your phone and go on Grindr and say we're shooting at Market Hotel. 200 bucks. Come for a party scene.'

I would say 75 people showed up from Grindr.

As the night progressed, people kept hearing about the party. Imagine this: It's our last day of shooting. All of the gay guys came out for Arlo's DJ set. Hottest gay guys in New York. It was amazing.

It was Halloweekend when we were shooting, Sunday night of Halloweekend. No one was coming to be an extra. We started at 10 p.m. and wrapped at 10 a.m. We were doing the whole night of partying.

Little by little, it felt like Lord of the Rings or Avatar, when one tribe comes from one place and then another group arrives. It felt like all these different groups of New York people were coming together.

Owen: Noah's Ark.

Jordan: Yeah, it was very Noah's Ark. And they left together, two by two.

But it was amazing. It was inspiring. The party was one of the most fun parties I've ever been to.

Owen: Even though you were filming?

Jordan: Yeah! I had DJs from 2016 playing amazing music, and people were lit. People were dancing. It reminded me why I like to party. It was so fun.

You feel it in that scene. If you watch that scene, don't you want to be there?

Owen: Of course. Usually, you don't want to be there when it's a party scene. They're really hard to do, and usually it's technical and not fun.

Jordan: Usually no one knows how to actually party in them. But people are lit in that scene.

Owen: It's not performative at all. It feels like a real party.

Jordan: And it was.

Owen: I can't believe you went on Grindr, though. That's crazy.

Jordan: It felt like it made the most sense. I was like, 'How do we get gay guys here fast?'

Owen: Gay guys near me.

Jordan: Yeah, gay guys near me.

There were a few that were like, 'If I come, will you have sex with me?'

Owen: And did you?

Jordan: I was like, 'It's not out of the question, but I'm gonna be working, so probably not.'

But I still wanted to get them there, so maybe keep the door open, you know?

Owen: You have to always keep the door open.

Jordan: Keep the door open.

Jordan Firstman Says Acting Isn't as Exciting to Him Anymore

Owen Thiele: What is your dream in life? Obviously you want to be a director, but do you want to act in things that other people direct, or do you want to keep going on this amazing streak that you're on?

Jordan Firstman: I don't want to think about my career so broadly right now. I just want to make my next thing.

When you make something, this press cycle has been so long for me because it started in Cannes. And now I'm ready to start something new creatively. I want to really go in and think about what I want to say next.

But it's definitely another film.

Owen: Really?

Jordan: Yeah. Acting is just not as exciting to me anymore, which is crazy to say.

Owen: But you want to act in things you direct?

Jordan: Yeah. My plan right now, and this could change, is that the next one I will, and then the one after I won't.

Owen: Wow.

Jordan: I kind of have a three-movie arc idea.

Owen: Like a trilogy?

Jordan: No, just vibe-wise. What I want the next vibe to be, and then the third vibe to be.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone