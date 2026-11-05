Jonathan Pryce, James D’Arcy and Lena Olin Join Sky Original THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO

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Sky announced that filming is underway in Sweden and Lithuania on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the eight-part Sky Original series based on Stieg Larsson's Millennium novels.

Joining previously announced leads David Oyelowo (Silo, Selma) as Mikael Blomkvist and Viola Prettejohn (The Crown, The Testament of Ann Lee) as Lisbeth Salander are Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Slow Horses) as Henrik Vanger, James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer, VisionQuest) as Martin Vanger, Lena Olin (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Housewife) as Isabella Vanger, Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!, Stillwater) as Erika Berger, Alun Armstrong (The Choral, Breeders) as Harald Vanger, Jessica Raine (Two Weeks in August, The Devil's Hour) as Cecilia Vanger and Paul Ready (Ann Droid, The Terror) as Birger Vanger.

The ensemble cast also includes Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman, The Mosquito Coast) as Palmgren, Lee Ross (Andor) as DI Gustaf Morell, Steve Wall (Black Doves) as Otto Falk, Justin Salinger (Hijack, The Strays) as Bjurman, Allan Corduner (Homeland, Tár) as Dirch Frode, Rochenda Sandall (Amandaland, WAR) as Armansky, Naomi Townsend (Going Dark, The Orange Cube Project) as Mimmi Wu, Ingrid Keighley (Invasion) as the young Harriet Vanger, Danny Horn (Blockhead, Doctor Who) as the young Henrik Vanger, Lucy Brown (Primeval) as the young Isabella Vanger, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty) as the young Harald Vanger, Ewan Labram (Dept Q) as the young Martin Vanger, Joseph Mason-Coombs (Lazarus) as the young Birger Vanger, Daniella Arthur-Kennedy (First Day on Earth) as Pernilla Blomkvist, Enzo Cilenti (Kill Jackie, Black Mirror) as Greger Beckman, Dónall Ó Héalaí (Hidden Assets, The Surgeon and Landlines) as Anders Ahlund, and Lochlann Ó Mearáin (The Rainmaker) as Gottfried.

Produced by Left Bank Pictures (The Crown, Dept Q), the eight-part mystery thriller is a timely evolution of one of the world's most celebrated literary thriller franchises, with the Millennium novels having sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Bringing the story into the present day, the series retains the characters, gripping mystery and investigative DNA of Larsson's novels, while exploring how power, secrecy and misogyny take on new and insidious forms in an ever more connected digital world.

The series is written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning screenwriter and novelist Amanda Coe (Apple Tree Yard, The Trial of Christine Keeler), Steve Lightfoot (Behind Her Eyes, The Punisher) and Angela LaManna (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Behind Her Eyes), with Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard, Bob Marley: One Love) lead directing, alongside directors Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler, Time) and Amy Neil (Hanna, Hostage).

Based on the first novel in the Millennium series, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo follows cancelled star journalist Mikael Blomkvist and uncompromising hacker Lisbeth Salander as they investigate the disappearance of Harriet Vanger, who vanished more than three decades ago from the secluded island home of one of Sweden's most powerful industrial dynasties. As they delve deeper into the Vanger family's buried past, their investigation draws them closer to a chilling threat unfolding dangerously close to them in the present.

Meghan Lyvers, Managing Director, Scripted Originals, Sky, said: 'We're thrilled to welcome such an extraordinary ensemble cast to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The Vanger family, with its bitter rivalries and deeply buried secrets, sits at the heart of one of fiction's most compelling mysteries, and our eight-part adaptation gives us the opportunity to explore this fascinating dynasty in greater depth than ever before. With our brilliant creative team, we're creating a series that honours everything audiences love about the original story, while taking its characters, mystery and themes into a world that feels unmistakably of the moment.'

Charlotte Moore, Executive Producer and CEO, Left Bank Pictures, said: 'It's wonderful to see The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo brought to life with actors of this calibre. Alongside our leads David Oyelowo and Viola Prettejohn, we're thrilled to be bringing such a stellar ensemble cast together with our outstanding creative team. It's everything we could have hoped for'

The series is written and executive produced by Amanda Coe, Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna. Reinaldo Marcus Green directs and executive produces, with Andrea Harkin and Amy Neil also directing. David Oyelowo stars and executive produces. Executive producers are Charlotte Moore and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures and Sam Hoyle for Sky. Nuala O'Leary is series producer. The creative team also includes production designer Jo Finkel, cinematographer Yaron Orbach, hair and make-up designer Sharon Martin, and Costume Designer Nicole Fischnaller.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will be available on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Sony Pictures Television will handle international distribution, and will introduce global clients to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as part of the studio's 2026 MIPCOM slate. Left Bank Pictures is a SPT-backed company producing the series in association with Jarowskij/Yellow Bird.

Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello (Jonathan Pryce, James D'Arcy, Lena Olin), Mathieu Cesar (Camille Cottin), Steve Lyne (Alun Armstrong), Photography by Pip (Jessica Raine), Sarah Noons (Paul Ready)



Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello (Jonathan Pryce, James D'Arcy, Lena Olin), Mathieu Cesar (Camille Cottin), Steve Lyne (Alun Armstrong), Photography by Pip (Jessica Raine), Sarah Noons (Paul Ready)

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