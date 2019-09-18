Jonah Hill's UN-FILTERED Premieres on Instagram IGTV

Variety reports that Jonah Hill's new series surrounding teens and young adults' experiences with bullying has premiered today, Sept. 18, on Instagram.

In the unscripted series, Hill interviews people aged 13-25 who share their stories of being the targets - or perpetrators - of bullying, both online and in real life. Topics in "Un-filtered" include how it feels to be the target of hate for just looking different; dealing with jokes that go too far; and how young women battle body-image issues.

"It was an incredible experience to direct this project," Hill said in a statement. "I tried to create an environment for young people to be heard and listened to. I wish there was a platform to hear other's struggles and experiences when I was growing up. I hope that this will be inspiring for young people to share their stories and feelings and not feel so alone."

"We're really proud of 'Un-filtered,' our newest IGTV series, directed by Jonah Hill, that features real teens sharing the experiences and challenges they face every day," said Janine Gianfredi, Instagram's director of consumer marketing. "At Instagram, we're committed to elevating the voices of the next generation and that means providing a safe place where they feel comfortable to express themselves."

Hill is known for his appearances in films like "21 Jump Street," "Superbad," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "Moneyball." He was nominated for Academy Awards for the latter two films. He recently directed "Mid90s."

Read the original story on Variety.





