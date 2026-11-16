Jon Stewart to Return to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, Michael Kosta to Host Tuesday-Thursday

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Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

This Week's Guests

Mon, November 16 (Tonight): Mike D & Ad-Rock (musicians - promoting 40th Anniversary of Beastie Boys album 'Licensed to Ill')

Tues, November 17: Daniel Susskind (economist, professor & author - promoting book 'What Should My Children Do? A Human's Guide to the Age of AI')

Wed, November 18: Chloe Radcliffe (comedian - promoting Comedy Central stand-up special 'Eyes Down Here')

Thurs, November 19: Gemma Chan (actor/producer - promoting film 'Josephine')

Clips from each episode will be distributed the morning after the show's airing via 'The Daily Show Clips.'

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