 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jon Stewart to Return to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, Michael Kosta to Host Tuesday-Thursday

Guests this week include Mike D and Ad-Rock, Daniel Susskind, Chloe Radcliffe and Gemma Chan.

By:

Jon Stewart returns to the Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart hosts alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic with Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

This Week's Guests

Mon, November 16 (Tonight): Mike D & Ad-Rock (musicians - promoting 40th Anniversary of Beastie Boys album 'Licensed to Ill')

Tues, November 17: Daniel Susskind (economist, professor & author - promoting book 'What Should My Children Do? A Human's Guide to the Age of AI')

Wed, November 18: Chloe Radcliffe (comedian - promoting Comedy Central stand-up special 'Eyes Down Here')

Thurs, November 19: Gemma Chan (actor/producer - promoting film 'Josephine')

Clips from each episode will be distributed the morning after the show's airing via 'The Daily Show Clips.'

Recent Articles
Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday
Jon Stewart Returns to THE DAILY SHOW Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday
11/2/2026
Ronny Chieng Talks to Taika Waititi on THE DAILY SHOW
10/22/2026
Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028
Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW Through 2028
10/19/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts