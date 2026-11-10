Jon Stewart to Host THE DAILY SHOW With Rachel Maddow on Midterms and DOJ Book

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Jon Stewart hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central on November 9, 2026, with MS NOW host and author Rachel Maddow as guest. The episode followed the midterm elections and focused on the political fallout, along with Maddow's new book about the Department of Justice.

Highlights

Trump Hopes for Heaven on '60 Minutes' & Stephen Miller Becomes Chief of Staff

Jon Stewart shares his take on the chaotic aftermath of the midterm blue wave and the fractured GOP left in its wake. MAGA pundits blame Trump for the electoral carnage, Ross Douthat plays hardball with the president on '60 Minutes,' and Stephen Miller gets an unforeseen promotion to chief of staff (thanks to his calm, level-headed demeanor). Plus, Jordan Klepper chats with Jon live from the White House, freshly updated with Miller's totally-not-creepy personal effects

Rachel Maddow on the Midterms & Examining the DOJ in 'Department of Fate'

'The core function of the Justice Department is to make sure that the Constitution is in effect in this country. And if you want the Constitution to not be in effect in this country, you do not need that building full of lawyers telling you otherwise.' Award-winning MS NOW host Rachel Maddow joins Jon Stewart to discuss her new book about the DOJ called 'Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America's Most Consequential Institution.' Maddow opens up about MS NOW's 2026 election night coverage, her perspective on more people gaining access to healthcare as a result of state Democratic majorities, and why Trump's dismantling of the Department of Justice in his second term surprised her. Plus, the Monday Nighters chat about rising healthcare costs, corruption, and Maddow's pragmatic suggestions for government reform.

Digital Originals

Precap: The Midterms Have Desi Lydic Feeling the 'Opposite of Despair'

In this Precap, Desi Lydic and Daily Show writer Devin Delliquanti bask in the afterglow of the Democrats' midterm 'blue tsunami,' which signaled a resounding rejection of MAGA's politics of division and ushered in several historic American firsts, including the first Black female governor. The pair digs into JD Vance and Ted Cruz's post-election pivot on affordability and the Iran War, Megyn Kelly's newfound outrage over Trump's grift, and the president responding to the rout by remaining laser-focused on his ballroom. Plus, Desi and Devin wonder if Democrats will seize this opportunity to deliver for voters or squander their landmark victory, before previewing this week's guests: Kathryn Hahn, Ron Howard, and Heather Cox Richardson.

What Would Jon Stewart Be Doing if Not Comedy? Not Working for his Brother

What would Jon Stewart be doing if he didn't go into comedy? Probably not working for his brother, who fired him within three months. Jon tells the story of his first job in this After the Cut.

How to Watch

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Stewart's return to the desk this week was previously reported by BroadwayWorld in THE DAILY SHOW Host Jon Stewart Returns to Desk Tonight, with News Team Hosting Tuesday-Thursday.

Listen to the franchise's podcasts Ears Edition and The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart. The show is also on Instagram at @DailyShowDogs.

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