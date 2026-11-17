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Jon Stewart will host tonight's episode of THE DAILY SHOW with Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys as guests. The episode airs on Comedy Central, with new episodes of the series airing weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT and available the following morning on Paramount+.

Founding members of the Grammy-winning band Beastie Boys, Adam 'Ad-Rock' Horovitz and Michael 'Mike D' Diamond, join Stewart to discuss the 40th anniversary of their landmark debut album, 'Licensed to Ill.' They talk about their start as a band in the 80s when 'everybody was in a band,' New York City's influence on the development of the Beastie Boys' sound, and the milestone performances that they never saw coming.

'We don't have to just make this one particular thing; why not create what inspires you.'

The Beastie Boys appearance was previously noted in the week's guest lineup, which listed Mike D and Ad-Rock as promoting the 40th anniversary of the album 'Licensed to Ill.'

Highlights

The FAA Crashes Out Over a Router & Why Is Trump Protecting AI and Jensen Huang?

Jon Stewart breaks down the headlines after an eventful Friday the 13th weekend threw everything off the rails. The FAA grounded flights nationwide for hours, Microsoft suffered an outage affecting millions of accounts, and, worst of all, Robert Pattinson beat out Jon for the new James Bond movie. Plus, is Jensen Huang heading back to Nvidia? And should tech oligarchs be 'cherished' while they design a dystopian future for us all?

Ad-Rock & Mike D on Beastie Boys' Debut Album 'Licensed to Ill''s 40th Anniversary

Digital Originals

Colom's Historic Win, Bessent's Bunker Move & Nvidia's Huang Hangover - Precap

Michael Kosta and Daily Show writer Ashton Womack talk about Scott Colom beating the odds to become Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction, the fallout at Nvidia from Jensen Huang's affair scandal, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent joining the ranks of Trump officials relocating to military bases amid Iranian threats, and how rising anti-AI sentiment is clashing with the tech industry. Plus, Kosta and Womack weigh in on the upcoming release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' and preview this week's guests: Daniel Susskind, Chloe Radcliffe, and Gemma Chan.

Duffy 2023 vs. 2026

Uh oh looks like Sean Duffy's excuses have hit some turbulence

The 5 Nvidia Employees Jensen Huang Hasn't Slept With

Meet the only five Nvidia employees Jensen Huang hasn't slept with

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Dem Wins, Trump & the Future | The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart

As Democrats strategize about how to make the most of their new congressional majority, Jon is joined by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. Together, they map out what a bold legislative agenda could look like, how to overcome political and procedural obstacles to achieve it, and what kind of leadership it will take to deliver on the mandate the American people have given them. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about Pete Hegseth and Trump's morning routine!

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

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