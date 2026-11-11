Jon Stewart Podcast Episode Features Sen. Bernie Sanders on Democratic Legislative Agenda

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This week's episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is titled 'Feeling the Win with Sen. Bernie Sanders.' Fans can watch or listen to the episode across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.

As Democrats strategize about how to make the most of their new congressional majority, Jon is joined by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. Together, they map out what a bold legislative agenda could look like, how to overcome political and procedural obstacles to achieve it, and what kind of leadership it will take to deliver on the mandate the American people have given them. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about Pete Hegseth and Trump's morning routine!

Listen to the audio episode

Preview Clips

Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) challenges Democrats to think beyond the status quo. He joins Jon to discuss the party's path forward and the fight for Medicare for All. New pod out now!

'We have a president who is mentally unstable.' Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) tries to envision what Democrats might be able to do in order to get some genuine progress out of the Trump administration.

The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

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