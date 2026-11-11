My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Jon Stewart Podcast Episode Features Sen. Bernie Sanders on Democratic Legislative Agenda
Sanders also discusses the fight for Medicare for All, while Stewart answers listener questions about Pete Hegseth and Trump's morning routine.
This week's episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is titled 'Feeling the Win with Sen. Bernie Sanders.' Fans can watch or listen to the episode across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.
As Democrats strategize about how to make the most of their new congressional majority, Jon is joined by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. Together, they map out what a bold legislative agenda could look like, how to overcome political and procedural obstacles to achieve it, and what kind of leadership it will take to deliver on the mandate the American people have given them. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about Pete Hegseth and Trump's morning routine!
Preview Clips
Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) challenges Democrats to think beyond the status quo. He joins Jon to discuss the party's path forward and the fight for Medicare for All. New pod out now!
'We have a president who is mentally unstable.' Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) tries to envision what Democrats might be able to do in order to get some genuine progress out of the Trump administration.
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