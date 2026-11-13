Jon Favreau Discusses Reviving OSWALD THE LUCKY RABBIT and His Path From Finance to Film

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Jon Favreau discussed Walt Disney's pre-Mickey creation, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and the effort to bring the character back for a new series during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Favreau used the segment to talk about Oswald's return, tying the project to the earlier character Disney developed before Mickey Mouse.

The first clip stays on Oswald and the new series built around the revived character. Favreau framed the project as a reintroduction of a figure from the earliest days of Disney animation, with the conversation centered on what it means to return to a character that predates Mickey.

A second clip turns to Favreau's own beginnings. He explains how his career in movies first got started, tracing a path that began in the finance world before he moved into filmmaking. The segment keeps its focus on that origin story, letting Favreau walk through how he made the shift rather than ranging into his later projects.

Taken together, the two clips pair a look at a new animated series with a look back at how Favreau arrived in the entertainment business. Ripa and Consuelos steer the conversation between Oswald's revival and the early career decisions that led Favreau into film.

The appearance is one of several recent guest stops on the daytime program. Earlier this week, Justin Hartley told Ripa and Consuelos he intends to keep performing his own stunts in TRACKER, while Liev Schreiber discussed his NOCTURNE role in a separate segment.

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