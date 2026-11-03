John Wilson's THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE Arrives on Digital Platforms

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

John Wilson's feature documentary THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE is available on digital platforms today, November 3rd. The film, from the creator of HOW TO WITH John Wilson, can be rented or bought on Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.

Following the finale of his TV series, filmmaker John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure. Concrete, the world's most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter. To tell this seemingly drab story, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to increase his movie's appeal. But his foundation soon begins to crumble—literally and figuratively—as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry.

The film runs 102 minutes.

Credits

Directed by John Wilson

Produced by John Wilson, Clark Filio, Shirel Kozak, Allie Viti

Executive Produced by Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Conor Hannon, Richie Doyle

Co-Produced by Francis Carr

Wilson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the documentary and his experience opening a movie theater in Queens.

Official Trailer

Official Teaser





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone