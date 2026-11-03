Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
John Wilson's THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE Arrives on Digital Platforms
The 102-minute film, directed by John Wilson, follows his attempt to make a documentary on the building material that underpins New York City.
John Wilson's feature documentary THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE is available on digital platforms today, November 3rd. The film, from the creator of HOW TO WITH John Wilson, can be rented or bought on Apple TV, Fandango, and Prime Video.
Following the finale of his TV series, filmmaker John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure. Concrete, the world's most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter. To tell this seemingly drab story, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to increase his movie's appeal. But his foundation soon begins to crumble—literally and figuratively—as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry.
The film runs 102 minutes.
Credits
Directed by John Wilson
Produced by John Wilson, Clark Filio, Shirel Kozak, Allie Viti
Executive Produced by Josh Safdie, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Conor Hannon, Richie Doyle
Co-Produced by Francis Carr
Wilson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the documentary and his experience opening a movie theater in Queens.
Official Trailer
Official Teaser
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