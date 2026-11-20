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John Turturro demonstrated the pickpocket techniques he learned for THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK during a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, using host Kelly Ripa as his partner in a walk-through of how a lift works. In the first clip, he explained that the aim is not to grab an item but to let the target take it, and described the role of the "steer," the person who sets up the mark.

Turturro said the key is never touching a person's skin, and that a pickpocket can work close to someone without being felt. He said the man who trained him, Apollo Robbins, is a magician who "can steal anything" from him. Turturro also showed how pickpockets signal one another, explaining that sitting on his hands tells other thieves he is not working. He tried out a lift on Ripa's pocket during the segment and asked whether she felt anything, to which she answered that she did not.

The conversation also covered the film's premise. Turturro said the character is a pickpocket whose profession and world have changed, and who is navigating an analog world against a digital one, with his wife unwell. Turturro noted that the history of pickpocketing largely involved stealing cash, often by teams such as couples, and the hosts remarked that few people carry cash now. He also said he and co-star Giancarlo Esposito, who plays a detective in the film, have a long history together, and mentioned working again with Steve Buscemi.

In the second clip, Turturro turned to his life as a New Yorker. Asked about secret restaurant spots, he pointed to Queens, citing its diversity and naming Mexican, Greek, Korean and Colombian food. He described taking the 7 train to a Mets game as being like riding with the United Nations because of the number of languages spoken, adding, "you really can't be a foreigner in New York." Turturro said he lives in Brooklyn and was among the early people who moved back there.

Turturro stars as Harry, an old-school New York hustler, in the film, which was written and directed by Noah Segan. Its ensemble also includes Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany and Steve Buscemi. Turturro also discussed learning to pickpocket on TODAY, where he said the technique is "sort of a magic act."

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