John Travolta Discusses Playing Mobster John Roselli in NOVEMBER 1963

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John Travolta plays mobster John Roselli in NOVEMBER 1963, a film inspired by true events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and he discussed the role in two appearances on TODAY. In the first clip, Travolta explains that his interest in the character grew as he learned more about him. "The more information I got about the character, the more fascinated I became," he said.

The film draws on a theory that Roselli, a gangster, was tapped to orchestrate a plan to assassinate Kennedy. In that first segment, Travolta also looks back on past roles and describes how he decides which projects to take on.

The second appearance centers on Roselli and on the film's premise that the Chicago mob was allegedly involved in the assassination. Travolta shares childhood memories of the day Kennedy was killed, tying the subject matter to his own recollections of that moment.

He also discusses receiving the Cultural Icon Award from his daughter at the inaugural Dwight D. Opperman Excellence in Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C.

NOVEMBER 1963 is directed by Roland Joffé and written by Nicolas Celozzi, nephew of Chicago crime boss Sam Giancana. The film follows the 48 hours surrounding the assassination and also stars Robert Carlyle, Dermot Mulroney, Mandy Patinkin, and Jefferson White. The trailer was released ahead of the film's theatrical opening on November 20, 2026.

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