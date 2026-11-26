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John Stamos discussed his role in the second season of Netflix's THE HUNTING WIVES during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, describing his character as a predator who is a groomer. Stamos said the show's producer-writer, Rebecca, called him and said she had written the part with him in mind.

"For some reason, I'm starting to get offered a lot of them now," Stamos said of darker roles. He said he drew on his own history as a teen idol, noting that it was "very much like predator and prey" and that some of his contemporaries "weren't so lucky." Fallon showed a clip of Stamos in the series, in which his character, Chase, meets a young man named Brad Thompson from Maplebrook, Texas. Fallon noted Season 2 releases the following day.

Stamos also said he had just finished filming Golf Trip in Atlanta, a project involving Tom Segura. He told a long story about biking to a Whole Foods during three days off, then helping an injured cyclist named Tony after a crash. Stamos said nobody recognized him until Tony's daughters told him, "We got this, Uncle Jesse."

The two also looked back at Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, the soap opera they filmed together for The Tonight Show, which Fallon said drew over 50 million views. They screened a clip of the fistfight between their characters and a piece of behind-the-scenes footage in which a vase landed perfectly during a stunt.

Netflix set Season Two of the drama to premiere on Thanksgiving Day. For more on the series, see Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow's preview of Season 2.

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