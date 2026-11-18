NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







John Mulaney talked about hosting SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for a seventh time, including a line in his monologue about his dad being autistic, during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian also discussed his sold-out stand-up show at Wrigley Field and a music project involving his family.

Mulaney described helping Sam, the stepfather of his wife Olivia Munn, make an album. Kimmel invited the pair to perform on the show during the conversation. Mulaney also spoke about working with Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale and Sienna Miller in the new movie Madden, and the talk touched on his Christian Bale impression.

The SNL hosting stint was the seventh for Mulaney, who was joined by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers on the Nov. 14 episode, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. That episode included a musical sketch in which Bowen Yang brought his Oh, Mary! character to Studio 8H alongside Mulaney, with Mulaney playing a horse-drawn carriage operator.

Mulaney co-stars in Madden, which is set to stream on Prime Video and open in select theaters on Nov. 18. He is also performing nationwide on his Mister Whatever stand-up tour, which recently included a first for a comedian: headlining a show at Chicago's Wrigley Field. He has also announced a nine-night New York City run, titled Mulaney Takes Manhattan, that closes with a performance at Madison Square Garden in January 2027.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone