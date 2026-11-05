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John Malkovich Talks Wild Horse Nine, Sundae Monologue, Con Air

The actor also reminisced about Con Air during his sit-down with host Seth Meyers.

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John Malkovich talked about filming Wild Horse Nine with Sam Rockwell during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Malkovich sat down with host Seth Meyers to discuss the project and the experience of working alongside Rockwell on it.

The conversation also turned to the stage. Malkovich recalled eating an entire hot fudge sundae while performing a monologue for a play, an anecdote that was one of the lighter stories of the segment.

Malkovich then reminisced about filming CON AIR, looking back on his time making the film. The segment moved from his current work with Rockwell to the earlier movie, with Meyers steering the discussion between the two projects.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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