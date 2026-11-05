Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
John Malkovich Talks New Dark Comedy WILD HORSE NINE
The two-time Oscar nominee's film received a lengthy standing ovation at Venice.
John Malkovich talked about his new dark comedy WILD HORSE NINE during an appearance on Good Morning America. The film has already generated Oscar buzz after receiving a lengthy standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
Malkovich is a two-time Oscar nominee. The segment centered on the new movie, which is described as a dark comedy, and on the reception it has drawn since its festival premiere in Venice.
The interview focused on WILD HORSE NINE and the early awards conversation surrounding it. The sources provided for this appearance do not detail additional plot points, cast members, or release plans for the film, so the clip is primarily about the film's festival reception and Malkovich's involvement in the project.
Good Morning America has also featured other entertainment guests in recent weeks. The program recently hosted the cast of ALL'S FAIR to preview Season 2, and its Pop News segment has covered a range of film and television stories, including updates on ZOOTOPIA 3 and FROZEN 3.
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