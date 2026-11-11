John Malkovich Discusses WILD HORSE NINE, Sam Rockwell, and BEING JOHN MALKOVICH

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John Malkovich talked about his role in WILD HORSE NINE, his history with Drew Barrymore, and his career-defining film BEING John Malkovich during a sit-down on The Drew Barrymore Show. The appearance was split into three clips, each covering a different part of the conversation.

In the first clip, Malkovich discusses his latest role in WILD HORSE NINE and what it was like working with Sam Rockwell. The clip's title includes his comparison of Rockwell to "an expert trainer at SeaWorld." The conversation focuses on the two actors' collaboration on the film.

The second clip turns to Malkovich and Barrymore's personal connection. The two reflect on how they first met, and Malkovich also talks about his granddaughter's habit. As the clip's title indicates, he tells Barrymore he has no parenting advice "whatsoever" for her.

The third clip looks back at Malkovich's upbringing and his film work. He reflects on growing up in a not-so-demonstrative family and describes what it was like working with Spike Jonze on BEING John Malkovich. The segment is framed around his path from a life of humility to starring in a film built around his own name.

Malkovich's WILD HORSE NINE press run has also included other programs. He discussed filming the movie with Rockwell on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and director Martin McDonagh described his nerves about meeting Malkovich on the same show, as covered in Martin McDonagh on Meeting John Malkovich, Filming WILD HORSE NINE. Steve Buscemi, who appears in the film alongside Malkovich and Rockwell, spoke about the dark comedy about two CIA agents on Good Morning America, as covered in Steve Buscemi Discusses Role in WILD HORSE NINE With Malkovich, Rockwell.

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