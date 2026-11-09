John Cena Discusses Demodex Blepharitis and Eyelid Care

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John Cena spoke about his experience with Demodex blepharitis during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, using the conversation to encourage viewers to talk to an eye doctor if something feels off with their eyelids. The segment was sponsored by Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, the makers of XDEMVY.

Cena joined the program on behalf of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and is a paid spokesperson for the company. The segment is not tied to a theatre production, and the discussion focused on the eye condition and the importance of seeking professional advice.

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is indicated for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. It is available by prescription only, and viewers were directed to ask their doctor whether it is right for them. The product information accompanying the segment states that the most common side effect in clinical trials was stinging and burning, reported in 10% of patients, with chalazion/hordeolum and punctate keratitis seen in fewer than 2% of patients.

The safety information also advises avoiding contact between the tip of the dispensing container and the eye or any other surface to minimize contamination, and notes that XDEMVY contains potassium sorbate, which may discolor soft contact lenses. Contact lenses should be removed before use and may be reinserted 15 minutes afterward. The segment is intended for U.S. audiences 18 and older.

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