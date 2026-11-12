John A. Gotti and Grandson Appear in A&E Documentary Series THE GOTTI FILES Using Family Archives

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A&E will premiere the documentary series 'The Gotti Files,' an expansive examination of the Gotti family and infamous mob boss John Gotti through never-before-seen prison footage and phone calls, rare home movies, wiretap audio and video files, and court documents. Led by exclusive interviews with his son, John A. Gotti, and grandson John Gotti III, the series reveals a deeply personal portrait of a family reckoning with its choices, losses, betrayals, and the lasting weight of its legacy across three generations. The eight-hour series produced by Propagate premieres with back-to-back episodes beginning Thursday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT on A&E.

'A&E continues its tradition of compelling documentaries that go beyond the headlines to tell complex stories through fresh perspectives and deeply personal storytelling,' said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime. 'Through rare archival materials and intimate interviews, 'The Gotti Files' reveals new dimensions of a family whose story has captivated America for generations, underscoring A&E's commitment bringing audiences fresh insight into the stories we think we knew.'

''The Gotti Files' project is a special way for me to support my son John as he sought to gain a deeper understanding of our family's history and the legacy we share,' said John A. Gotti. 'By opening our family archives and sharing personal stories, memories and experiences, we're offering a perspective on our family that has never been seen before.'

John Gotti never sat for a formal interview in his lifetime. Now, with access to hours of never-before-seen prison footage and audio, the series offers the most complete telling of the Gotti story in his own words. Across eight hours, 'The Gotti Files' explores defining moments in the family's history, from John A. Gotti's complicated relationship with his father and his legal battles to John Gotti's final years in prison, Sammy Gravano's cooperation with the government, the tragic death of 12-year-old Frankie Gotti, and the still-unresolved disappearance of his neighbor, John Favara, a case long linked to the tragedy. Throughout the series, Gotti reflects on what he inherited from his father—and what he is determined not to pass on to his own children—offering a rare perspective on the personal cost of a complicated family legacy.

Providing further insight, the series features revealing sit down interviews with key players in the Gotti family saga, some of whom have never spoken about their experiences. These interviews, some of which are conducted by John A. Gotti and John Gotti III, include an exclusive interview with actor John Travolta (Gotti); Guardian Angel founder and former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa; former FBI agents including Bruce Mouw and Ted Otto; former inmates and correctional officers from Marion, Springfield, and Raybook federal prisons; journalist Geraldo Rivera; prominent defense attorneys including Ron Kuby; Gotti family members including Angel Gotti, Kimberly Gotti, and Frankie Albano; and an exclusive meeting for the first time in decades with John A. Gotti and his childhood friend and son of John Favara Scott Favara.

'The Gotti Files' is produced by Propagate Content and Lady Moon Entertainment for A&E. Executive producers for Propagate Content are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Isabel San Vargas and Jack Katkavich. Bryan O'Connell and David Michael Guillod serve as executive producers for Lady Moon Entertainment. Rory Karpf serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Global Media holds worldwide distribution rights to 'The Gotti Files.'

About A&E

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, original programming that captivates viewers and brings them to the heart of the stories that matter. Through its distinctive brand of award-winning non-fiction and documentary programming, A&E always makes entertainment an art. A&E is a division of A+E Global Media (aegm.com), a Hearst company.

About Propagate

Propagate, founded in 2015 by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, is a multi-genre, award-winning content powerhouse with offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Paris. Known for its dynamic range of hit shows, Propagate boasts successes such as the iconic Chopped franchise for the Food Network, Fox's medical comedy Best Medicine, the Emmy-winning documentary In Her Hands for Netflix, the Emmy-nominated sports documentary series Untold for Netflix, the Annie-nominated Lulu for Apple TV. Propagate is currently in production on Season 2 of the breakout Apple TV hit Stick, starring Owen Wilson, and Protective Custody, a new comedy series starring Ben Stiller and Benicio Del Toro, for Apple TV.

About Lady Moon Entertainment

Lady Moon Entertainment is a Los Angeles-based film and television production company founded in 2018 by Bryan O'Connell. Specializing in premium scripted and unscripted content, the company develops and produces documentaries, true-crime series, dramas, and feature films in collaboration with leading networks, streaming platforms, studios, and creative talent.

Lady Moon Entertainment's credits include the true-crime docuseries Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie, which premiered in 2025 on Investigation Discovery (ID) and HBO Max. Founder Bryan O'Connell also served as Executive Producer on the acclaimed Showtime documentary Sid & Judy, which explores the extraordinary lives and careers of Sid Luft and Judy Garland. O'Connell is also a Producer on Parish, the new Nicolas Cage film written and directed by Lady Moon client Adam Sigal, which is scheduled to wrap production at the end of October in Minnesota.

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