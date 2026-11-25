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McHale said a man from the reality series posted that he had been married to his wife and was cheated on with a stripper, using a picture of Sarah Williams. McHale said he reposted it and told her she looked terrific.

Kimmel asked how his wife of 30 years reacted to being outed. "She was like, 'Oh, I look pretty good,'" McHale said. He added that, by the logic of the post, he was the one being cheated on, since she had a secret marriage he did not know about.

McHale arrived with gifts for the host. He said he had turned 55 the previous Friday and brought a ceramic mosquito-bite heating device and a neck knife with knuckles. Kimmel noted that McHale had given his newborn son a long sword when he was born, and McHale said he loves edged weapons and keeps them throughout his house. He also presented Kimmel with a wrapped butter knife, which turned into a drawn-out unwrapping bit.

McHale returns in season five of ANIMAL CONTROL, which airs Sunday nights on Fox. Shown a clip from the series, he said he does his own stunts only once. "I do my own stunts once. One time," he said. Kimmel also raised his stint as a sideline photographer, which the segment explored, along with McHale's plans to host his whole family for Thanksgiving.

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