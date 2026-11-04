Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge to Release Holiday Disco Album HOLIDAY DISCO PARTY Featuring Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

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Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge will release their first-ever studio album, Holiday Disco Party, the week of November 20th, 2026, on all major streaming platforms. The album features Joe McGinty, The Loser's Lounge house band, and an eclectic cast of guest singers, including Vicki Peterson (of The Bangles), John Cowsill (of The Cowsills), Tony Award Winner Michael Cerveris, David Driver, Connie Petruk, Katia Floreska, Jenny Karr, Marcy Harriell, Tricia Scotti, Victoria Liedtke, Andrea Diaz, Sarah Holt, Madison Massey, and the mysterious RoboSanta 3000.

The disco party album includes dance versions of brand new original holiday songs, as well as new interpretations of holiday classics. Producer and Band Leader Joe McGinty says 'Playing the 'Holiday Disco Party' album is like spending a snowy winter night at NYC's best dance party. With me and The Loser's Lounge band on stage, and everyone else on the dance floor!'

First Single

The first single, 'Dancing In The Snow,' will be released November 4th, and features vocals by Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill. The song embodies the joy a child feels when school is cancelled for a snow day and there's a chance to go outside and play (or dance) in the snow with friends. It also features a cameo appearance by Atlantic City, NJ weatherman Joe Martucci, a crowd-chorus provided by Loser's Lounge fans at various live shows, and an exuberant guitar solo by Vicki Peterson.

About Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge are a collective of New York City's best musicians, singers and performers, who have been selling out live performance events in NYC for over 30 years. Currently performing every other month at Joe's Pub, at The New York Public Theater, and hosting an annual outdoor disco party at Lincoln Center every summer, The Loser's Lounge have been a New York City fan favorite, and leaders of NYC's downtown nightlife culture, since they began performing at Fez under Time Café (RIP) and at The Westbeth Theater (RIP) in the early 1990s. Guest singers who have appeared at previous Loser's Lounge live performances include Lana Del Ray, Debbie Harry, Fred Armisen, Joan Jett, Paul Williams, Parker Posey, Cyndi Lauper, Moby, ANOHNI, Ronnie Spector, La La Brooks, Ian Hunter, Lee Hazelwood, They Might Be Giants, and many more. Holiday Disco Party is the first studio album by Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge.

Band and Recording

The Loser's Lounge band members include all of the cast members of the live Loser's Lounge series, including Joe McGinty on Keyboards, Production and Arrangements, Jeremy Chatzky on Bass, Julian Maile and David Terhune on Guitars, Clem Waldmann on Drums, Eddie Zweiback on percussion, Connie Petruk and Katia Floreska on backing vocals, Justin Flynn on Saxophone, Jeff Hermanson on Trumpet, Claudia Chopek and Katie Pawluk on violins, and Eleanor Norton on Cello.

The album was recorded at various studios and mixed by Joel Hamilton at Studio G, Brooklyn. 'Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge Present: Holiday Disco Party' is being released by Joe McGinty's own Diving Horse Records, through a partnership with Declared Goods Records.

For more information, visit www.loserslounge.com or follow @thelosersloungenyc on Instagram.

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