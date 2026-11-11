Jodie Foster on FBI Training and Villain Role in Disney's HEXED

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Jodie Foster talked about her superstitions, her preparation for Silence of the Lambs, and her role as a villain in the new Disney movie HEXED during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program.

Foster spoke with host Jimmy Kimmel about training with FBI agents while making Silence of the Lambs. She also discussed being on display in the Guggenheim and her habit of taking a big calendar with her everywhere she goes.

On HEXED, Foster described playing a villain in the new Disney film. She also talked about dubbing her movies in French, one of the more unusual topics to come up in the conversation.

At the end of the segment, Foster gave everyone in the studio audience tickets to see HEXED in theaters. Jimmy Kimmel Live is hosted and executive produced by Kimmel.

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