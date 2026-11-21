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Jodie Foster, Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones appeared on Good Morning America to discuss Disney's new film HEXED, a story about multigenerational witches. Steinfeld voices Billy Doe, and Jones plays her parent Alice, who tries to protect Billy by keeping her magical abilities hidden until they enter a magical world and face new challenges.

Foster, a two-time Oscar winner, plays the film's villain. "I am a villain at Disney. Something I've always wanted to do," she said, adding that the role let her tell "an amazing story about a mother and a daughter." Jones described the film's themes as "generational trauma and mistakes and um and forgiveness and giving yourself the opportunity to see your either your parent or your kid as a real person."

The three actors noted that they are all parents at different stages: Steinfeld has just had a child, Jones has a school-age child, and Foster's children are older. Steinfeld said her daughter has served as a reminder of finding "small joys in life" in ordinary routines. The segment, introduced by correspondent Chris Connelly, noted that HEXED opens exclusively in theaters next Wednesday, November 25.

Earlier coverage of the film on BroadwayWorld included the cast's comments on the mother-daughter themes and Foster's role as the villainous monarch Queen Celeste.

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