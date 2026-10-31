Jimmy Kimmel Surprises Audience Member With Halloween Costume Gift

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Jimmy Kimmel used a commercial break during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk with a young man seated in the audience about his plans for a Halloween costume. The moment, captured behind the scenes, shows Kimmel engaging directly with an audience member rather than a scheduled guest.

The conversation centered on the audience member's costume ideas for the holiday, with Kimmel taking an interest in the specifics of his plans. The exchange led to Kimmel presenting him with a gift described as something out of the ordinary for a spontaneous audience interaction.

The moment came together with Halloween-themed topics that have surfaced elsewhere on the show recently, including discussions with guests about costume plans for their own families. The segment reflects the kind of unscripted interaction that can happen once cameras cut away from the main broadcast.

Kimmel's audience interactions of this kind typically occur outside the taped portions of the show, offering a glimpse of what happens when the show is not formally rolling. The brief exchange gave the young audience member an unexpected moment during his visit to the taping.

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