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Jessica Chastain on Returning to Broadway in LOST LEAR, Singing for Heartland, and a Country Lyrics Game

The actor also appeared on The Tonight Show to play a round of Woman, Truck or Dog? with Jimmy Fallon.

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Jessica Chastain visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about returning to Broadway in LOST LEAR, her experience singing in front of country artists while filming Heartland, and a country-lyrics guessing game with the host.

In the first video, Chastain and Fallon play WOMAN, TRUCK OR DOG? The game has the two read off real country song lyrics and guess whether the singer is talking about a woman, a truck or a dog. It puts their knowledge of country music to the test, with the pair taking turns working through the lines.

The second clip is the sit-down interview. Chastain discusses her return to Broadway in LOST LEAR and shares what it was like to sing in front of Jennifer Nettles and Carter Faith while filming Heartland. She also demonstrates her method for getting red wine stains out of carpet, a household tip she shows off for Fallon on air.

The two appearances give the Heartland and LOST LEAR conversations a lighter companion in the lyrics game, all from the same visit with Fallon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with episodes streaming on Peacock.

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