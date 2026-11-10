Jessica Chastain Talks HEARTLAND, Jeremy Strong Friendship and E.T. Surprise

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Jessica Chastain sat down with Drew Barrymore to discuss her latest film, HEARTLAND, along with her friendship with Jeremy Strong and her history with the host. The conversation was split across two segments on The Drew Barrymore Show, one centered on a surprise tied to a childhood favorite and the other on the actor's personal connections.

In the first clip, Barrymore surprised Chastain with an "appearance" from one of the actor's favorite childhood film characters, set up as an E.T. makeover. The segment also included the discussion of HEARTLAND, which Chastain stars in.

The second clip turns to Chastain's friendship with Strong. It carries the quote "He puts his whole heart into everything" in its title, and she and Barrymore also touch on how they "go way back."

HEARTLAND is set to debut on Netflix on November 13, 2026. Written and directed by Shana Feste, the film follows former country megastar Misty Jones, who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville's underbelly. The cast includes Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and John Hawkes, with Hill Harper, Norbert Leo Butz, Wynn Everett, Isabelle Kusman and David Rysdahl also starring, according to BroadwayWorld's earlier report.

Music is part of the project as well. The official soundtrack arrives November 13 via Netflix Music, and its title track is performed by Chastain and Nettles. Faith, who makes her acting debut in the film, shared a new song written for it, "Still the Sparrow Sings," ahead of the premiere.

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