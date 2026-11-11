Jesse Welles Performs THE NERD REICH on Jimmy Kimmel Live

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Jesse Welles performed his song The Nerd Reich as a musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night talk show hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. The segment placed Welles on the show's stage for a full performance of the track.

The source materials for this segment focus on the performance itself and do not detail the song's background or any further projects from Welles, so the segment is best understood as a straightforward musical spot on the program. Jimmy Kimmel Live is an Emmy-nominated series on ABC, with Kimmel serving as both host and executive producer.

Musical performances have been part of the program's recent broadcasts. Cage the Elephant performed their song Make It Easy as a musical guest, as previously reported, and Foo Fighters held a week-long residency on the show that included performances of Your Favorite Toy and Baker Street.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone