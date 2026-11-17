"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jesse Eisenberg's THE DEBUT Gets First Look With Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti
Halle Bailey, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov and Bernadette Peters also appear in the A24 film, which opens in theaters.
A24 has released an exclusive first look at THE DEBUT, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, with Emma Stone as producer and Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti among the stars. The film is set to open in theaters in December.
When Mona Friedman is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director.
Starring
Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov, Bernadette Peters
Written and Directed By
More information is available from A24, as well as the film's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode