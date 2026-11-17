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A24 has released an exclusive first look at THE DEBUT, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, with Emma Stone as producer and Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti among the stars. The film is set to open in theaters in December.

When Mona Friedman is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director.

Starring

Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov, Bernadette Peters

Written and Directed By

Jesse Eisenberg

More information is available from A24, as well as the film's Facebook and Instagram pages.







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