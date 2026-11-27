NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up









Jennifer Lopez told Drew Barrymore that her children leaving for college has left her facing life without a partner or kids at home for the first time since her 20s, and that the experience shaped the personal approach she took with THE JLO SHOW. Lopez appeared on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss empty-nesting, parenting as a single mother and the inspiration behind her residency.

In the first clip, Lopez and Barrymore talk about raising kids and the transition to being an empty-nester, with Lopez offering parenting advice from her perspective as a single mother. The segment is built around the idea that "we only get 18 years" with children at home. Lopez said her kids have gone to college and that she now finds herself asking what the next part of her life will look like.

The second clip turns to THE JLO SHOW itself. Lopez said she is very different now than she was 10 years ago, and that the past few years have given her greater self-awareness. She described embracing "all the messy parts" along with the parts she is proud of, and said that sense of empowerment is what she wanted to put forward in the show. Barrymore, who said she went backstage at the production, shared a photo with Lopez from her first residency, which Lopez noted was 10 years ago.

Lopez also explained the title of the production. She said that when people visit Las Vegas and ask which show to see, the answer is "the JLo Show," even though her earlier residency had a different name, so she decided to call the new one by the name audiences already used. She said the show includes the inspirations that made her want to become an entertainer, naming Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno and Elvis among them.

The conversation is part of a run of extended sit-downs on the program, which has also recently hosted Kristen Bell for a make-up free discussion of parenting and regret.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone