"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jennifer Lopez on Divorce, Single Motherhood and THE JLO SHOW
The extended conversation also covers life after kids and how her own experiences shaped the project.
Jennifer Lopez discussed her multiple divorces, raising her kids as a single mother and life after kids in an extended interview with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show. Lopez also talked about how THE JLO SHOW was inspired by her personal life.
The conversation centered on Lopez's own experiences, with Barrymore asking her about the personal events that fed into the project. Lopez spoke about the end of her marriages and about parenting on her own, and the discussion moved into what comes after the kids are grown.
THE JLO SHOW has been part of Lopez's recent press round. In a separate appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she discussed THE JLO SHOW: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS, new music and a tour, then joined Fallon as lounge singers Jackie and Tina Anderson for a holiday number, as covered in Jennifer Lopez Discusses THE JLO SHOW: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS and Wig Swap Sketch.
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