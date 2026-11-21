"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jennifer Lopez Talks New Music and THE JLO SHOW, Swaps Wigs With Fallon
The conversation covered her new recordings and her Las Vegas show before a duet with the host.
Jennifer Lopez visited THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss recording new music and the inspiration behind THE JLO SHOW: Live in Las Vegas. Lopez then joined Fallon to sing "Winter Wonderland" while the two swapped wigs.
The conversation covered what Lopez has been working on in the studio and where the idea for her Las Vegas production came from. The segment closed with the duet, which turned into a wig-swapping bit between host and guest.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.
The visit comes amid a string of recent guests on the program. Amy Poehler talked about interviewing Paul McCartney for her podcast and filming Dig in Greece, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld, while Vanna White taught Fallon her signature letter-turning move and Milo J performed "Niño" as musical guest.
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