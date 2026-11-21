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Jennifer Lopez visited THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss recording new music and the inspiration behind THE JLO SHOW: Live in Las Vegas. Lopez then joined Fallon to sing "Winter Wonderland" while the two swapped wigs.

The conversation covered what Lopez has been working on in the studio and where the idea for her Las Vegas production came from. The segment closed with the duet, which turned into a wig-swapping bit between host and guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.

The visit comes amid a string of recent guests on the program. Amy Poehler talked about interviewing Paul McCartney for her podcast and filming Dig in Greece, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld, while Vanna White taught Fallon her signature letter-turning move and Milo J performed "Niño" as musical guest.

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