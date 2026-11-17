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Jennifer Lopez said she feels settled in her life as she discussed her concert film THE J-LO SHOW in a sit-down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb. Lopez described this period as the best time of her life. "I really feel at peace in my house that I've built," she said.

The conversation covered several parts of her current work and family life. Lopez spoke about the concert film, about working on new music, and about her twins starting college.

Lopez has discussed similar topics in recent appearances. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about the inspiration for THE JLO SHOW: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS, which is streaming on Peacock. She also described feeling emotional as her kids prepare to go to college, spoke about recording new music in what she calls her happy era, and teased a tour.

On the music side, Lopez recently released the single "Everything's Fine" with Alok in two versions, an AM version and a PM version, and is releasing her seventh studio album LOVE? on vinyl for the first time with a new track, "Proof of Love."

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