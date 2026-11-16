Jennifer Lopez Discusses THE JLO SHOW: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS and Wig Swap Sketch

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Jennifer Lopez said a family tradition tied to WEST SIDE STORY led to THE JLO SHOW: LIVE IN LAS VEGAS during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the first video, Lopez talks with host Jimmy Fallon about the inspiration for the special, which is streaming on Peacock.

The conversation also covers more personal ground. Lopez describes feeling emotional as she prepares for her kids to go to college, and she talks about recording new music in what she calls her happy era. She also teases a tour and new music in the same segment.

The second clip moves from interview to sketch. In a holiday Wig Swap bit, Lopez and Fallon play lounge singers Jackie and Tina Anderson and sing "Winter Wonderland" to open the holiday season. The sketch gives the pair a scripted musical number in character, separate from the sit-down conversation about her Las Vegas special.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock. Recent episodes also featured Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, whose sketch and interview were covered in Robert De Niro Joins Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande on Fallon.

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