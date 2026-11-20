NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CBS & Paramount+ celebrated the upcoming premiere of THE JLO SHOW with a special red carpet and screening event at the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 19.

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet to celebrate her highly anticipated concert film, bringing the excitement and glamour of her Las Vegas residency to Los Angeles ahead of its network and streaming debut. Guests included Jennifer Lewis, Gigi Gorgeous, Dan Bucatinsky, Adina Porter, Alexis Knapp, Kel Mitchell, Foodgod, Emilio Rivera and Chrissie Fit.

THE JLO SHOW premieres Thursday, November 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+, with an extended version available exclusively on Paramount+.

About THE JLO SHOW

Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless. Premiering on Thanksgiving night, the show continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals together over the holiday.

THE JLO SHOW is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Photo Credit: Getty Images









Photo Credit: Getty Images

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone