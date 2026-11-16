"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie and Offset Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Offset performed HATING ON ME during the episode taped at Studio 6B in New York City.
Select clips from the 2,371st episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are available below.
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Anthony Mackie
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Offset
Offset Performs Hating On Me
With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
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Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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