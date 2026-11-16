Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie and Offset Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

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Select clips from the 2,371st episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are available below.

Sunday's Monologue: FAA Equipment Failure Grounds Flights Nationwide, Trump Breaks Silence on Air Traffic Control System

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Inspiration for The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, Teases Tour and New Music

Wig Swap Holiday Lounge Singers with Jennifer Lopez

Anthony Mackie Clears Up Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers, Tackles Doctor Doom and Talks 12 12 12

Offset

Offset Performs Hating On Me

With over 127M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to 'The Tonight Show's' YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and the making of the show.

See special behind-the-scenes content of Jimmy and his guests at the @FallonTonightBTS Instagram.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC











Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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